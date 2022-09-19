Ruth J. Hrdlicka, 90, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Ruth was born July 27, 1932 in Eau Claire, the daughter of Louis and Marion (Spaeth) Bahr.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Hrdlicka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you