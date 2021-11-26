Ruth Pond, age 64, passed away at Trempealeau County Health Care Center on November 6th, 2021 with her family at her side. She was born May 10, 1957 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Edward and Barbara Pond. The family moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1966.
Ruth graduated from Memorial High School in 1975. She was a talented seamstress, artist and musician. She attended Stout University where she got her bachelor’s degree in Art Textiles and Design. She then went on to get a Master of Arts degree in Expressive Therapy from Lesley College in Cambridge Massachusetts. She loved her work and touched countless lives as a recreational therapist, massage therapist, and yoga instructor in the Milwaukee area. She was a lover of nature and spent her free time hiking, biking, gardening and meditating.
She is survived by her daughter, Jilhana Giese; her mother, Barbara Pond and sisters Pam (Tim) Meinke, Sharon (Jim) Roach, and Becky (Karl) Plesums. She was preceded in death by her father Edward Pond. Ruth’s wishes to have a private family service will be honored.
Ruth was diagnosed with early-onset dementia in 2018. If interested in honoring Ruth’s memory donations can be made to The Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration online at theaftd.org.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com
