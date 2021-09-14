Ruth Jane (Winslow) Potter, 93, of Eau Claire, WI, died Friday September 10, 2021 at her place of residence, Oakwood Hills Senior Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Ruth, born in Hebron, Nebraska on 31 March 1928, the sixth child (3rd daughter) of Roy M. Winslow and Viva Louise Scholle. She grew up in Hebron until the passing of her father when the family moved to Iowa City, Iowa. She spent a summer on a “dude” ranch in Colorado which she often talked about with great enthusiasm. After high school she ventured off to Lake Geneva, WI to work for the summer. There she met Milton Lewis Potter, recently home from the war, fell in love and they married on August 27, 1946. They moved to Carthage, Illinois to attend school and upon graduation moved to Williams Bay, WI. Following a new career opportunity, she moved with her family to Palos Park, Illinois where she drove a school bus for Carl Sandburg High School in Orland Park, Il. Upon retirement Ruth and Milt moved to Spooner Wisconsin and purchased and operated the Palos Post Horn Lodge for many years. Upon the death of her husband Milton, Ruth summered in Eau Claire, WI and wintered in Brackettville, Texas. If you knew Ruth, you knew she was an expert bridge player and loved playing bridge with her Palos crew. After moving to Eau Claire she played bridge at least 3 days/week at the Eau Claire Senior Center and later at Oakwood Hills Senior Living. She also was able to teach all her grandkids how to play 500 and 13.
Ruth is survived by her three children, James Potter (Kathy), Carol (Potter) Butterfield (Bill), and Scott Potter (Kay). Ruth has nine grandchildren; Julie, Eric, Terry, Amy, Jeremy, Scott, Jennifer, Stephanie, Jamie and 20 great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Beth (Winslow) Dove, Viva Louise (Winslow) Jr., and four brothers, Wayne Russell Winslow, Lyle Allen Winslow, Don Elton Winslow, and Robert J. Winslow.
The family has scheduled a viewing followed by a funeral service on Wednesday, September 15th, from 11:00am – 1:00pm for family and friends at Smith Funeral Chapel, 2222 London Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Cards and flowers can be sent to Smith Funeral Chapel.
