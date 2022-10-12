Ruth Ann Running, age 81, of Minong, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 10, 2022 in Eau Claire, WI.

Ruth was born in Eau Claire on October 28, 1940. She is the second eldest of seven children. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1958. She married the love of her life Robert Running Jr. on August 5th, 1961. They lived in Eau Claire until Robert retired in 2001. They moved permanently to their lake house on the Minong Flowage the following year.

