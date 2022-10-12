Ruth Ann Running, age 81, of Minong, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 10, 2022 in Eau Claire, WI.
Ruth was born in Eau Claire on October 28, 1940. She is the second eldest of seven children. She graduated from Memorial High School in 1958. She married the love of her life Robert Running Jr. on August 5th, 1961. They lived in Eau Claire until Robert retired in 2001. They moved permanently to their lake house on the Minong Flowage the following year.
Ruth loved the outdoors, whether it was taking care of her beautiful iris beds or growing many kinds of vegetables in her garden. She loved to pick blueberries and blackberries, and made the best pie and cobblers around. She also enjoyed family vacations — hunting in the fall and camping in the summer. One of her favorite pastimes was taking pontoon rides to watch the bald eagles and listen to the loons on the lake.
Ruth was a very talented seamstress. She made dozens of quilts and blankets, knit sweaters, hats, scarves and mittens for her children and grandchildren. She also gave her time and energy to taking care of others. She served as a Nurse’s Aide at Luther Hospital and enjoyed working in the pediatric unit. She babysat many dozens of children over the years at her home, treating each and every one like they were a member of the family. She truly loved each of the children in her care. The Running’s home was always open to friends and family. Her children’s friends were always welcome and there always seemed to be something ready to eat at a moment’s notice whenever guests showed up. She was involved in social organizations like the Red Hats and the Minong Sewing group. She participated with charitable organizations, including Ladies of the Lake and Rebekah Group. She also worked each year with the Minong Flowage Lake Association to help manage Eurasian Milfoil.
Above all else Ruth prided herself on her family. She was a dedicated daughter, wife to Robert, and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was the primary care giver for her mother, father-in-law, and mother-in-law at the end of their lives. The care she provided helped ensure that they could live at home with their loved ones. Ruth was always involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s activities-shuttling kids on field trips, chaperoning band trips, helping to organize, and run the Big Band Bashes in the eighties and nineties. She traveled to Texas to take care of her grandchildren each summer while they were young.
She is survived by her son Todd (Mary) Running of Jersey Village, TX; daughter Holly (Glen) Bushbeck of Eau Claire and eight grandchildren-Bernadette, Patricia, Madeline, Caroline, Clayton, Benjamin, Hannah and Meghan. She is also survived by brothers and sisters—sister-in-law Jan Miles, Everett (Tina)Miles, Debbie (Dick) Peterson, Sue (Neil) Fish and John (Sue) Miles. She was Aunt to 15 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many longtime friends that she loved dearly.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Robert Running Jr., her parents, Calvin Lloyd and Ruth Amelia Miles (Conrad), sister Nancy Campbell and husband Tom, brother Calvin and many aunts, uncles, and nephews that she loved so deeply.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of St. Croix Hospice for the care and support they showed Ruth and the entire family during this time.
Visitation will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 13th at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Internment will take place at a later date in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.