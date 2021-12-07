Ruth Natalie (Coffin) Solie, age 99, of Eau Claire passed from this life, called home by her Loving Father in Heaven, on Friday, November 26, 2021. She joined her siblings, Genevieve (John) Childs, Doris (Arnold) Schwellenbach, Wayne Coffin, and Stanley (Marion) Coffin. Ruth was the last survivor of the family and proudly served as matriarch to all their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Ruth was born the youngest daughter of the late Alexander and Julia (Myrvold) Coffin on November 24, 1922 in Baldwin, WI. Her father was a railroad station master and she lived in many small towns throughout Wisconsin as her father’s job required. She graduated from Neillsville High School in 1939. She then joined the many women working to support the troops during World War II working at Eau Claire Ordinance making ammunitions. During the war, she met DeWayne Solie. When he returned from Europe, they married and enjoyed many years together until DeWayne passed at 83 years old. They were both lifelong members of Grace Lutheran Church, were Ruth sang in the choir.
Ruth was a wonderful homemaker and also volunteered at the nursing home where her mother resided. Ruth’s artistic talents were many and varied. A few included: ceramics, interior decorating, refurbishing furniture, and her “painting” – even to her last day. She was an avid reader of Amish fiction and donated many books to the Good Shepherd Senior Apartment’s library.
Ruth and DeWayne lovingly raised their three daughters who survive Ruth: Susan (Mike) Hartzel, Kathie Solie (Judy Martin), and Carol Solie. She took great delight in her grandchildren, Tara Tibbitts (Ryan Franz), Tricia Murray, Tina (Keith) Crane, Michele (Marlyn) Wahl, and Joe (Jennifer) Murray. They in turn gifted her with great grandchildren, Julia, Clara, and Kathleen Stinson (father, Gary Stinson), Kaleb and Chloe Crane, Sydney Bohland, and Chance and Abby Murray. Ruth is also survived by her sister-in-law, Rose Coffin, and numerous nieces and nephews, their children and great grandchildren; special friends, Hazel and Linda.
Ruth is further survived by her friends at Good Shepherd Senior Apartments where she spent seven wonderful years. The family is grateful to Beth, Barb, Jan and Tim for their loving support of Mom and her family.
Memorial Service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire (202 W. Grand Ave.) with Reverend Phil Ruge-Jones officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at church. The COVID requirement at Grace Lutheran Church is for face masks to be worn by all individuals. Interment will take place in the Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. In honor of Ruth, wear your favorite sweatshirt and paint your nails. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to Grace Lutheran Church.
To send your condolence and to share a memory or story of Ruth to the family, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.