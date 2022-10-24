Ruth Helen B. Verbrugge, 88, of Chippewa Falls, passed away at home on Monday, October 17, 2022.

On January 1, 1934, Ruth was born to Morris and Frances (Ernst) Brown, in Webster City, IA. She attended Blairsberg Schools until 8th Grade, then attended Webster City High School where she enjoyed roller-skating and was active in the Glee Club; graduating in 1951. After graduation Ruth worked as a telephone operator at the local telephone company, when a young telephone linesman named Robert Verbrugge would call in to check the line and ask to speak to Ruth because “He liked the sound of her voice”. They were married on September 3, 1954, at Mulberry Church, Webster City. They Honeymooned at Minnehaha Park in Minnesota and both loved camping and ‘road-tripping’.