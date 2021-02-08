Ruth Helen Verdon, age 97 of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully on February 4, 2021 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born December 8, 1923 in St. Paul, MN to Bert and Ethel Kincade. After moving to Menomonie, Ruth spent much of her childhood on a farm near Rusk and often reminisced about the joy she shared with family and friends.
Ruth married Lawrence (Dyke) Verdon on January 4, 1941 and they raised four children. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend. She cared deeply about her family, friends, church, and community. She was a member of the Living Hope Church in Menomonie, WI. Her strong faith, positive demeanor and sense of humor made her a joy to be around. After raising her family, she worked at the American Lutheran Home until she retired. Ruth was a great cook and enjoyed hosting holiday parties for her family and friends. She enjoyed playing board games, cards and having coffee with friends each morning. Ruth had a warm and caring heart.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bert and Ethel Kincade; husband, Lawrence (Dyke) Verdon; daughter, Brenda Holtzman; daughter-in-law Brunhilde Verdon; granddaughter Sonja Pangle and grandson, Kevin Holtzman.
She is survived by sons Larry Verdon of Wheeler, WI; David (Betty) Verdon of Menomonie, WI; Ron (Debbie) Verdon of Menomonie, WI; grandchildren, Michalle Kahl, Janel (Eric) Fanetti, Brielle Nightingale, Raquel (Zeke) Mader, Ryan (Carly) Verdon, John Holtzman Jr., Christina (Samuel Jr.) Hillmon; twenty-two great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once people are able to gather again. Burial will be at the Ford Cemetery in Menomonie, WI. Memorials can be made to the family, the Living Hope Church, or a charity of your choice. A special thanks goes to all the staff, nurses and doctors who cared for her at Autumn Village and The Neighbors of Dunn County. Ruth will be dearly missed, and forever in our hearts. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
