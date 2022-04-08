Ruth E. Wolfram, 99, passed away peacefully April 3, 2022, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She was born July 21, 1922, to Evald and Caroline Ammentorp in the Danish farming community of Withee, Wisconsin.
After high school, Ruth attended Taylor County Normal School in Medford, Wisconsin where she earned her teaching degree. She subsequently taught in several one-room schools in Clark County. Ruth married Rodger Wolfram in January of 1944 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Withee. During Rodger’s 20-year naval career, they lived in many cities on the East and West Coasts as well as in Hawaii and Alaska. After Rodger’s retirement from the Navy, they moved to Eau Claire where they built their family home.
Ruth was a very active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire for over 50 years. Here she made many dear friends. At Trinity, Ruth participated in Bible study, Women’s Circle, Quilting Group, and several other activities.
Ruth and Rodger enjoyed many road trips across the USA, Canada, and Europe, often visiting famous landmarks and gardens along the way. Gardening was among Ruth’s favorite pastimes along with sewing, reading, and poetry. In later years, many happy memories were created with family at their cabin on Lake Eau Claire.
Ruth is survived by her children Janet Buley, Nancy (Mike) Harden, David (Carol) Wolfram; siblings Amy Mauel and Ray, Jim, and Marvin Ammentorp; grandchildren Matthew (Lisa), Jenna, and Mark (Rachel) Buley; Dan (Sara Cook) and David (Jamie) Craig; great-grandchildren, Lauren, Aaron, Mya, and Grace Buley; Dylan and Nora Craig, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rodger, siblings Roy Ammentorp and Marian Haas, son-in-law Robert Buley, and several other in-laws.
Funeral services for Ruth will take place at 12 pm on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 1127 Division St, Withee, WI 54498 with Pastor Elizabeth Bier officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 11 am until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Nazareth Lutheran Church Cemetery, Withee, WI immediately following the service. A luncheon at Meadowview Golf Course in Owen will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, Nazareth Lutheran Church in Withee, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family would like to thank all of the caring staff of the Mayo emergency department and the fifth-floor nursing staff for their compassionate and professional care.
