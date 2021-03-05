Ryan D. Erickson, 33 of rural Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Eau Claire May 4, 1987 the son of Rhonda Bergh and Robert Erickson. Ryan loved being around his family. He had a great passion for drawing and painting. Ryan also enjoyed dirt biking, fishing, and loved walking around parks.
Ryan is survived by his children Riley and Aryon Dean Erickson, brother Ronnie Pichler, grandma Lorraine Bergh, best friend Erika Wichelman, dad Rob Erickson, also many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, stepdad Ron Pichler, grandpa Gary Bergh. Family and friends may gather for a visitation from 4-6:00 P.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi. Burial will take place privately.
The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.