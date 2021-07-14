Ryan Moyer

Ryan Allen Moyer, loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend (age 29) of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on November 11, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 18th, 2021 at the Moose Lodge #1408, 3606 Curvue Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family.