Ryan Allen Moyer, loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend (age 29) of Eau Claire, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
Ryan was born on January 18th, 1991 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI to his parents Jeffery and Sarah Moyer. Years later he gained a stepfather, James Skoug, when his mother remarried.
Ryan had a way to light up a room with his quick wit and great sense of humor. He could quote movies, word for word, and always left everyone laughing. He had a gift for those around him of nonstop laughter. He had a gentle heart full of joy. His big dimpled smile and blue eyes will be missed by all that knew him.
Ryan graduated from North High School in 2009. He attended Winona University and UW-Stout for Golf Course Management. He worked at Wild Ridge/Mill Run Golf Courses, loving every minute. He loved the outdoors, as well as hunting and fishing. He had a passion for sports, especially golf and football.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Sarah Skoug and Jeff Moyer; stepfather, Jim Skoug; siblings, Trevor Moyer (Erika), Katrina, Anthony, Alicia (Steve), Andrew (Ashley) and Cassie. Also, he is survived by his beloved Aunt Jackie, Shannon Lindberg (Justin), Toni (Clare), Uncle Kevin (Tina), Roy and Gary (Jayne); beloved grandmother, Jane Gotter; grandparents, Mark and Kerry Stanton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Elroy and Claudine Gotter; great-grandparents, Clifford and Delores Moyer; step-grandparents, Lester and Ruth Skoug; Aunt Shannon Harrison; and cousin Dallas Harrison.
The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.
May the “Winds of Heaven” blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love you, miss you and wish you were here.
In honor of Ryan there will be a Celebration of Life held at the Moose Lodge, 3606 Curvue Rd., Eau Claire beginning at 1 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2020.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.