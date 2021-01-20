Ryan James Ojibway, 45, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
Ryan was born on December 25, 1975 in Chippewa Falls to Dale and Brenda (Dimmick) Ojibway. He grew up with a deep love for his hometown and playing baseball as a Cardinal for Chippewa Falls High School. He attended college at UW-Whitewater where he met his future wife in 1995 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1999. He wed Sabrina Maul in 2003 and they welcomed their first child, a boy they named Connor, in 2009.
He enjoyed cheering on the Packers, the Brewers, the Badgers and the Bucks, watching the movie Tombstone an inordinate amount and spending time with family and friends. All that knew him enjoyed his sense of humor, his wife would tell you it’s the main reason she married him. Most of all, he loved his son. Nothing gave him more joy in this life than watching him grow and making him laugh. Some of his proudest moments were cheering Connor on as he competed in youth baseball and at various swim meets. If you were to ask Ryan what his greatest achievement was, his immediate answer was always “Connor”.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Sabrina Ojibway; son, Connor Ojibway; parents, Dale and Brenda Ojibway; father-in-law, Roland Maul (Sheri Meyers); mother-in-law, Lisa Maul; sister-in-law, Stephanie Maul (Owen Franz); brother-in-law, Jonathan (Ann) Maul; grandmother, Wanda Kveen; uncles, Daniel (Deb) Ojibway and Olen (Cheri) Nantz; aunts, Nancy Ojibway and Dawn (Richard) Mrozinski; and cousins, John; Jeff; Loren; Jeff; Mark; Jennifer; David; Missy; Krissi ; Kari; Chad; Michael; Kayla; Stefanie; Amy; Adam; Evan; Ashley; Danielle; Jonathan; Chad and Mandy.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret Ojibway; grandfathers, Edward Ojibway and Carl Dimmick; uncles, Greg Dimmick; Michael (Caroline) Ojibway; David Ojibway; Jeff Ojibway; Terry Ojibway; Steve Ojibway; Larry Ojibway; Tim Ojibway; aunt, Judy Ojibway; and cousins, Grant; Jordan; Patrick and Megan.
A graveside service will take place on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ryan Brothers Ambulance, Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital and St. Mary’s staff for their care for Ryan.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com