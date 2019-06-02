Ryanna Blumenauer of Colfax WI died unexpectedly on Thursday May 30th in Menomonie.
She entered this world on June 17, 1988 in Rice Lake WI - the size of a walleye. She graduated from Colfax High School.
Ryanna was a gentle soul who loved animals, especially cats, nature, travel and laughter. She had a sharp wit and a great sense of humor; she loved puns!
Her gift to us was teaching us tolerance and acceptance.
She was preceded in death by her father David Blumenauer and her sister Dawn Blumenauer, as well as grandparents.
She is survived by her mother Becky Iverson, aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as many friends and supporters
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com