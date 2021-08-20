Ryder Stallone Woodworth, 19, of Eau Claire WI formerly of Sparta WI passed on August 16 in a tragic car accident. He was on his way home from running some last-minute errands the night before he was supposed to head off to his first year of college. Ryder was a very bright young talent achieving one of the highest honors in being recognized to the Wisconsin All State Soccer Team at the conclusion of his senior year at Eau Claire Memorial. He had recently just achieved one of his biggest goals that of which was to play collegiate soccer. He had many offers to play at schools across Wisconsin and Iowa. He had just committed and accepted his offer to play for coach Mooney at UW-Superior.
Ryder has always been such a hardworking, driven, and family first orientated individual. Ryder is the 3rd oldest out of four boys to Robert and Mary Woodworth. He is survived by his parents Robert and Mary (Cornell) Woodworth, his brothers Dalton Woodworth (Emily Weber), Bronson Woodworth (Dacia), Walker Woodworth, and his grandmother Janet Cornell. Along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents Jon and Doris Woodworth and Larry Cornell.
Ryder had two dogs that were very near and dear to his heart, Gunnar and Beau. He shared great memories with his dogs and his family, like going out west to South Dakota pheasant hunting, that was his favorite and most memorable trip. Ryder was truly mature beyond his years; he was an old soul. He loved to relax and watch sports with family, take the dogs out on the sand bar swimming, go fishing, and bird hunting.
Ryder has impacted more lives than we will ever know. He was always the responsible one around the house with our family. He was a true leader, a captain on his soccer team, he led by example, responsibly, respectfully, and always with the desire to win. His dogs, his family, and his friends will dearly miss him. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten! Till we meet again buddy. Love you Ryder!
A celebration of life where everyone is invited will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave, Eau Claire from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
