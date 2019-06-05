S. Jeannine Betz, age 89 of Eau Claire, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Beehive Homes in Eau Claire. She was born on April 12, 1930 in Johnstown, PA, daughter of the late Clair and Hazel (Mock) Doll. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband James, a granddaughter Nancy Wampole and 2 brothers: Earl Doll and William Doll.
She is survived by her daughter Claudia D., wife of Roger Wampole, Eleva, WI; grandchildren: Amanda Tietz, New Auburn, and Nick Wampole of Eleva; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including special James W. Doll, married to the former Deborah Jessel, and their children Tina, Lisa and Keri.
Jeannine was a graduate of Dale High School in Johnstown, PA. She was employed as a secretary at the former Penn Traffic in Johnstown and assisted her husband, James, in running the former Betz Garage, Richland Township, for over 13 years. Jeannine was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Johnstown. She enjoyed going to flea markets, garage sales and being with her grandchildren.
She loved her husband, James, dearly and her dogs, Taco and Bell.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland, PA. Interment will be at the Richland Cemetery in Johnstown.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is assisting with local arrangements.