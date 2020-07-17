S. Winnifred “Wina” Wheeler, 97, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
She was born October 12, 1922, to Fred and Sarah “Sadie” (Livingston) Myrick. She graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1940 and Eau Claire Teachers College in 1943.
On July 16, 1943, she married Everett “Bud” Wheeler in a garden wedding at the Myrick home while he was on leave from the Army. Of that union, three daughters were born, Denise (David “Butch”) Jensen, Sherry Marx, and Tamara Dahlby; five grandchildren, Wendy (Gene) Erdman, Shawn (Sherina) Jensen, Matthew Marx, Kristin (Scott) Glidden, and Lucas Marx; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Hunter, Griffin, Quintin, and Janelle.
Over the years, she worked teaching in Reedsburg, WI, Presto Office, State Office Building doing income taxes, waitressing, selling Avon for 14 years, and helping Bud at their restaurant, the Bud-Winn Café in Elk Mound. She followed Bud as he was stationed around the U.S. during 22 years of service in the Army. She loved wintering in Arizona while still calling Elk Mound home.
She loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed fishing, square dancing, visiting the casinos and traveling with Bud. She like counted cross stitch, knitting, crocheting and religiously working the daily crosswords in the newspaper.
She is survived by her three daughters and their families; sister-in-law, Betty Faanas; brother-in-law, Merle Quale; special niece, Normetta (Dave) Hurlburt and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, in 2015; her parents; brother, Vincent (Ann) Myrick; and sister, Crystal (Norman) Nelson.
Many, many thanks to the staff at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Red Cedar Hospital, Menomonie, and Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services at Waneka Cemetery will be held with Pastor Allen Christensen officiating. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Elk Mound.
Sampson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com