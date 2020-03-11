Sally Sweet

Sally J. Sweet moved to Heaven on March, 3, 2020 from her former home in Eau Claire, WI.
Since spring of 2019, Sally has been wanting a new adventure. First, she planned a trip to Red Wing, but later changed the destiny to Heaven after consultations of all her dreams! She’s been planning for this adventure and now has experienced the culmination of all her dreams! She no longer has to imagine “stepping on shore and finding it heaven…of breathing new air and finding it celestial” because she has experienced that magnificent moment herself.
Anyone who knew her, knew that Sally was the party planner, the adventurer, the risk taker. She learned to walk with tiny homemade crutches when she was 2 or 3. She was the “centerpiece” lying in the middle of her Sunday School classroom table, when her body cast wouldn’t let her sit in a chair. Crutches and braces didn’t stop her from rock hopping, canoeing the Boundary Waters, riding on the hump of a camel, climbing mountains in the Sierra National Forest or sailing on Lake Superior. She worked in hospitals, nursing homes, a free clinic, home health, a church and a museum. She started and ran the ALS Support Group and PALS Home. She hosted parties, sleep overs, dinners and card games galore. She met Jim Sweet on-line and at the age of 49, packed up everything and moved across the country to live as his wife in Troy, NY.
Now that she’s been in Heaven more than a few hours, we’re sure Sally has added cloud hopping, dancing, running with the lions and doing some somersaults with the lambs to her repertoire and she’s probably already helping to plan the final Wedding Banquet for Jesus and His bride!
Sally has always been in awe of all the stuff God allowed her to do. Fun stuff, hard stuff, amazing stuff! Some stuff she said she did well, other’s not so much. She said she has encouraged and at times she has caused pain. Please celebrate the good and forgive the bad. She wants you to know that none of the “stuff” means anything at all compared to knowing Jesus and trusting Him for your salvation.
Sally planned her last party here on earth and is inviting everyone she knows to please come to the Celebration of Life party on March 20, 2020, at 4 p.m. with a meal to follow at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E South Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.