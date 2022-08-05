Sam Ryder cropped.jpg

Sam L. Ryder, age 44, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Eau Claire. He was born on June 23, 1978, to Jim and Judy Ryder.

Sam graduated from Boyceville High School. He was a marathon runner, qualifying for the Boston Marathon numerous times, and competed in many indoor/outdoor racquet ball tournaments.

