On Wednesday Dec. 21, Samantha Rose (Odegard) Minks, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, as the result of a car accident.

Sami was born April 21, 1992 to John & Debra (Brown) Odegard. She grew up on the family farm with 5 siblings where she enjoyed mud bogging and horse riding.

