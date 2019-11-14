Samuel Buckley

Samuel “Sam” Anthony Buckley, 23, of Colfax passed away and entered Heaven on November 12, 2019, while at Regions Hospital Burn Unit as a result of severe burns and complications he sustained. Neighbors and family rescued him from a burning home two days earlier. During the days in the Burn Unit, Sam was surrounded by his loving family, extended family and a very special friend.
Sam was born in Salt Lake City, UT on December 29, 1995, where he lived with his family for nine months before returning to the family home in Colfax, WI. He attended school and graduated from Colfax High School.
He enjoyed riding bikes, 4-wheeler rides with his Dad and brothers, swimming, boating, movies, farm animals and large machinery. He made friends around the Chippewa Valley and thoroughly enjoyed his early therapists and brothers. He especially enjoyed trips to lakes and often viewed the beauty of Lake Superior on the family trips to Madeline Island. Sam may have been shaped by epilepsy and autism, but was not defined by these maladies.
Sam is survived by his parents, Drs. Bruce and Terri Buckley, and three brothers who adored him, Alexander (Bailey) of St. Paul and Ryan and Andrew of Colfax. He also has several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins of diverse ages.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louise and Adlolph Stovern and Cyril and Esther Buckley; one uncle, (Alan) Bruce Stovern; and one second cousin, Garret Buckley.
The family would like to thank Sam’s younger brother who with heroic neighbors entered the burning house, found Sam, and brought him out of the building. Neighbors helped in numerous other ways on the night of the fire and days after. We also extend this thanks to Colfax Emergency service, backup service from area towns, Eau Claire Paramedics, Mayo Clinic ED, Mayo Flight Team, the staff of Regions Hospital Burn Unit, Dr. Bill Browne, M.D and Intensivist at the U of MN, and a special thanks to Dr. Rev. Leslie Walck.
Funeral services will be at held at Noon, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Colfax Lutheran Church, with visitation from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church. Following the funeral, there will be a fellowship luncheon in the church basement. We will leave the church at 3:00 PM for St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie for the internment.
