Samuel Clayton Retallick, 93, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Orchard Hills Assisted Living Care Center. Sam was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on August 2, 1927 to Francis and Ethel (Johns) Retallick. In 1945 he enlisted in the Navy, serving in an air wing based out of Corpus Christi Texas, scaring the Japanese into full surrender, or so he said.
After being discharged from the service Sam met and married the love of his life, Allice Ellen Friedel on June 10, 1950. In 1987, after a 42 year long career, he retired from the State of Wisconsin DOT as a Right of Way Real Estate agent.
Throughout his life Sam enjoyed volunteering for various service organizations. He was very active in the Masons and Shriners and spent many weekends entertaining parade goers in the communities of the area as a clown. When not working parades on the weekends he could be found helping run the train at Carson Park, raising chicks at the Paul Bunyan museum and during the Christmas holidays, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.
He was recognized for his exemplary dedication as a community volunteer in 2014 then he earned the Jefferson award for outstanding volunteer service.
He is survived by his daughters, Peggy (Dave) Markow Eau Claire WI, Cindy (Chip) Powell Lake Ozarks MO; sons, Jerry (MariAnne) Garfield AR, Daniel (Susan) Eau Claire WI; grandchildren, Melissa King, Adam Retallick, Andrew Retallick, Elizabeth Berg, Amanda Antonacci, Tyler Retallick, Kyle Retallick, Tressa Klopatek and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ethel Retallick; wife, Alice Retallick; brother, Harold Retallick; sisters, Lenore Tubes and Jane Retallick.
He will always be remembered by his children and grandchildren for confessing to being “tougher than boiled owl”.
He was a lifelong member of Lake Street United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, in Altoona is assisting the family.