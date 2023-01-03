Samuel “Sam” Joseph Stagliano, age 65, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 26, 1957, in Chippewa Falls, WI to the late Samuel Robert and Arlene Marie (Meyer) Stagliano. He graduated from Eau Claire North in 1976, where he played football, swim team and tennis. He was a class officer and active in DECA, Radio-TV Club, Student Council and National Honor Society. Sam went on to receive his Bachelor of Administration degree in Accounting and Mathematics at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire in 1981.