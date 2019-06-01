Samuel Wilson

Samuel W. Wilson, age 97, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, May 20, 2019. Sam passed away peacefully in his sleep at Care Partners in Altoona, WI. Sam was a simple, kind, caring and gentle man. Sam was a man of deep faith and praised his Lord and Savior daily. Sam was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Eau Claire for over 50 years.
Sam was born on May 10, 1922 to Willard and Jeretta Wilson in Ashland, WI. Sam married Ruby Armstrong on September 1, 1944, in Ashland, WI. Sam enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1942 and was discharged in 1945. Sam served his country during World War II on troop transport ships.
After leaving the Navy, Sam and Ruby moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1945. Sam lived in Eau Claire for 74 years. During that time Sam had numerous jobs including the paper mill, Presto Industries, E.M. Hale Publishers, Tan Top Bakery and Luther Hospital. The job that Sam enjoyed the most was serving as a greeter and usher at Calvary Baptist Church for 47 years.
Sam is survived by two sons, Gary (Kay) Wilson of Fridley, MN and David (Karen) Wilson of Chippewa Falls, WI, 5 grandchildren Tia (Scott) Stephan, Nicole (Mike) Fure, Tiffany (Jason) Hood, Brian (Stephanie) Wilson and Kerri (Doug) Wilson-Eamer. 10 great-grandchildren Samantha and Talor Severson, Dylan Fure, Ava and Abigal Hood, Izabella Gerardi, Micah and Hazel Wilson, Collins and Jack Eamer. Sam is also survived by two sisters Ethel Kupczyk of Ashland, WI and Joyce Danz of Turtle Lake, WI.
Preceding Sam in death were his parents Willard and Jeretta, his beloved wife Ruby, one brother Ken, four sisters Alice, Audrey, Jacquelyn, Sandra and Sam’s special canine companion of 16 years, Princess.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Assisted Living-Eau Claire, Care Partners-Altoona and Heartland Hospice for the great care and compassion that was given to Sam this past year.
A private family service will be held at Rest Haven Gardens Cemetery on Saturday June 1, 2019 with Pastor Fred Whyte, Calvary Baptist. The family is being assisted by Stokes Prock & Mundt — Cremation Society of Wisconsin.