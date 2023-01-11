Samuel A. “Sam” Young, 95 of Black River Falls died peacefully in his home on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Sam was born in Augusta, Wisconsin on April 30, 1927 to William A. and Emilie (Gerike) Young. After graduating from Augusta High School in 1944, where he was a talented and respected athlete, he attended River Falls Teacher’s College before being called up to serve aboard the U.S.S. Walker for the U.S. Navy (1945-1946). After his discharge from the Navy, Sam attended Eau Claire State Teachers College (now UW-Eau Claire) where he received his teaching degree. During his studies at Eau Claire, he lettered in baseball, football, and basketball. He was team captain of the 1948 Wisconsin State College Conference Football Championship Team and all-conference in 1947 and 1948. Sam furthered his education in later years receiving his Master’s Degree from Western State Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado.

