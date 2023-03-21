Sanders_Samplawski_Obituary_final.jpg

Sanders J. Samplawski, “Colonel,” 60, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023, at home with his family at his side. He was born on August 2, 1962, to the late Jim and Norma Samplawski, in Stanley, WI. He graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1981. He was a lifelong million-mile truck driver.

Sanders married Doreen (Witt) in Cadott, WI, on June 22, 1985. Sanders and Doreen raised their two sons, Andrew and Dustin, in Stanley, WI, with patience, discipline, and humility. 

