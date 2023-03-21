Sanders J. Samplawski, “Colonel,” 60, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023, at home with his family at his side. He was born on August 2, 1962, to the late Jim and Norma Samplawski, in Stanley, WI. He graduated from Stanley-Boyd High School in 1981. He was a lifelong million-mile truck driver.
Sanders married Doreen (Witt) in Cadott, WI, on June 22, 1985. Sanders and Doreen raised their two sons, Andrew and Dustin, in Stanley, WI, with patience, discipline, and humility.
Sanders loved walleye ice fishing with his sons, whom they traveled from Lake Michigan, Lake of the Woods, Devils Lake, and big lakes in between to achieve his best walleye catch.
As a family, they enjoyed the outdoors, including camping, snowmobiling, boating, golfing with his sons, and drinking old fashions around the campfires with friends & family.
Sanders is survived by his wife of 37 years, Doreen; his sons Andrew (LeAnn), and Dustin (Kelsey); their dog Buddy: his brothers James D. (Debbie) in Oklahoma, Alan (Ronda) in WI, and sister Ronda Gulich (Jeff) in WI. Also survived by in-laws LouAnn Weiss (Earrl), IL, William Witt (Nichelle), WI, Cory Witt (Nicole), WI, and other in-laws; nieces & nephews Heather, Allison, Casey, Christopher, Jacob, Chloe, Tanner, Austin, Michael, Gavin, Noah, Mitchell, Clarissa, Brenda, Kennedy, Austin; great-nephews; and many great friends.
Sanders is preceded in death by his parents, James and Norma Samplawski; Grandparents, Norman & Susan Wundrow and Clarence & Irene Samplawski; in-laws, Leon and Theresa Witt; brother-in-law, Thomas Eppers; and other aunts & uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Stanley Community Center, Stanley, WI, on March 26th, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Chippewa Valley Cremation – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
