Sandra Beck

Sandra “Sandy” Ramona Beck, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Sandy was born April 27, 1937, in Wausau, WI to Anthony and Loriena (Christian) Nikolai. She graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1955 and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Wausau in 1958.
She married Hobart G. (Jerry) Beck on May 19, 1962, in Seattle, WA where they lived until Jerry’s job took them to Eau Claire in 1974. Sandy worked as a nurse from the time of her graduation until her retirement in 1996. While living in Eau Claire, she worked at Sacred Heart Hospital, Syverson Nursing Home and Mayo Health Systems. She loved her garden and laughing with family, friends and neighbors. Sandy was a long-time parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she enjoyed serving others through various ministries and always placed her family and friends’ needs in front of her own.
Sandy is survived by her two sons Thomas (Betty) of Huntsville, AL, and Guy (Tonya) of Minnetonka, MN; six grandchildren, Steven Beck, Rachel Beck, Kristen (Jonathon) De Mauro, Brittany Beck, John (Aryka) Beck and Greg (Natalie) Beck; two great-granddaughters, Faustina De Mauro and Marceline Beck. She is also survived by brother Ronald Nikolai of Green Bay and three sisters of the Wausau area, Monica (Dan) Nest, Barbara (Gary) Bohm and Debra (Mike) Zahrt and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jerry, her parents, and sister-in-law Judith Nikolai.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 pm Monday, May 23, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery/Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Beck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.