Sandra “Sandy” J. Brunner, age 76, of Elk Mound, died Monday September 19, 2022, at her home with her husband, Duane by her side.

Sandy was born December 10, 1945 in Deadwood, SD. She was the daughter of Howard and Norma (Hei) Fransen. The family moved from Deadwood, SD, to Durand, WI in 1961. After high school, Sandy went to work in St. Paul, MN for a short time. She returned to Wisconsin and waitressed for many years. Sandy married Duane Brunner on November 13, 1965 and together had three children. Sandy worked in the dietary dept. at a local nursing home for many years. In her retirement, she worked part time at McDonalds.

