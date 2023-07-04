Christianson, Sandra photo.jpg

Sandra “Sandy” L. Christianson, age 82 of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home after a long term battle with lewy body dementia.

She was born October 11, 1940, in Menomonie, WI to Ralph and Edna (Woinowski) King. Sandy graduated from Menomonie High School in 1958.

