Sandra Kay Christopherson, age 78, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.

The former Sandra Kay Indgjer was born April 19, 1944, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Oscar W. and Delores V. (Van Tassel) Indgjer. She was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School. Sandra married Earl (Chip) M. Balliett on May 22, 1965. After their marriage, they resided in Osseo, WI. Sandra was a fantastic mother who enjoyed raising her children and attending all of their school sporting events and concerts. Sandra treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, friends and especially her dog Tyra.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Christopherson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.