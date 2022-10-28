Sandra Kay Christopherson, age 78, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
The former Sandra Kay Indgjer was born April 19, 1944, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Oscar W. and Delores V. (Van Tassel) Indgjer. She was raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Memorial High School. Sandra married Earl (Chip) M. Balliett on May 22, 1965. After their marriage, they resided in Osseo, WI. Sandra was a fantastic mother who enjoyed raising her children and attending all of their school sporting events and concerts. Sandra treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, friends and especially her dog Tyra.
Sandra is survived by two sons and one daughter, Mike (Kristy) Balliett of Hatley, WI, Scott Balliett of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Valerie (Terry) Rogers of Inver Grove Heights, MN; four grandchildren, Alexis Balliett, Logan Balliett, Heng Menghong Sing, and Samantha Balliett; her brothers, Ronald (Charlotte) Indgjer of Hastings, MN, and Gary (Judy) Indgjer of Janesville, WI. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband and friend, Chip Balliett.
Memorial Visitation will take place on Friday, November 4th, at Hulke Family Funeral Home in Eau Claire from 12-2 p.m. Visitation time will be concluded with some brief words of remembrance. Private family inurnment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire immediately following the Visitation.