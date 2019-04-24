Sandra Dahl

Sandra M. Dahl, 56, of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Sandra was born to Allen Dahl and Minnie Davidsavor (Kolve) on July 20, 1962 in Red Wing MN. Sandra was full of life and had an infectious laugh that could light up any room. She was a social butterfly and had a love for cards, cribbage, sunshine and music.
Sandra is survived by her mother Minnie, her significant other of many years Lyle Bauer, her 3 children: Tony Siebenaler (Jessica), Donald Sherry III, and Rebekka Sherry (Craig), her brother Jim Dahl (Gail) and sisters Lynda and Tammy Dahl. Many nieces, nephews, her good friend Mark Oliver and many other beloved friends. She was also a proud Grandma to 6 grandchildren: Isaac, Kaidon, Emma, Wyatt, Avery and Teigan. Sandra was preceded in death by her father Allen, daughter Jessica and sister Amanda.
A funeral service will be held at Smith Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. With a luncheon following the service. Burial will take place at Svea Lutheran Church Cemetery in Hager City. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.