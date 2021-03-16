Sandra Daniels

Sandra Kay (Tootie) Daniels, 83 of Eau Claire, WI passed away at home on March 14, 2021 under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice due to multiple health issues.
She was born December 22, 1937 in Eau Claire to Ewald and Minnie (Giles) Thalacker and grew up in Lake Hallie. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School.
On December 10, 1959 she married John A. (Jack) Daniels in Eau Claire. He preceded her in death in September of 2017.
She is survived by daughter, Carol of Elk Mound, son, Scott of Eau Claire, 8 grandchildren, 4 great granddaughters, sister, Naurine Harris of Iowa, brothers, William Thalacker of Elk Mound, and Wayne Thalacker of Lake Hallie, numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack, son, John J. Daniels, daughter, Judith Falch, sisters; Phyllis Myers, June Biesterveld, Dora Ray, and brothers; John, Keith, Ronald, Ewald, and Kenneth Thalacker.
Her family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospice for all their help.
As per her request, there will be no services held. Family and friends can leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.