Sandra Denson

Sandra J. Denson, 72, of Eau Claire passed away into her eternal home on Sunday September 8, 2019 surrounded by family.
Sandy was born October 18, 1946. On April 17,1971 she married the love of her life Bob Denson in Eau Claire. She was a homemaker who loved the outdoors, gardening, bowling, and family vacations in Northern Wisconsin. She loved animals and kids spending some years working in childcare.
Sandy was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and her smile and kind heart will be deeply missed.
Sandy is survived by her husband Bob Denson, her children Chris and Holly Lauer (Ben). She is survived by her granddaughter Alexa Denson and sisters Lois (Aryln) Glewen and Betty Hertaus. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents James and Lillian Ender, and her brother and sister in law David and Mary Ender.
Memorials may be directed to the Eau Claire Humane Association, https://www.eccha.org/donate/donate.phtml.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave, Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of service at church on Friday. Committal service will take place at a later date.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.