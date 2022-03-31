Sandra “Sandy” Kay Fischer, 76, died Saturday March 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Eau Claire, from a battle with cancer, with her family by her side.
Sandy was born November 14, 1945 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, to Leo and Dorothy (Tompkins) Koger.
She loved music, dancing, gardening, playing cards and talking. She had a wonderful joking nature.
She is survived by: her children, Angela Fischer of Eau Claire, Melissa Fischer of Chippewa Falls, Jackie (Brad) Dejno of Independence, and Jessie (Chad) Johnson of Eau Claire; her grandchildren, Jessie (Jessa) Gettler, Erica Gettler, Kenneth Lewis, Kim Dahl, Jayme Fischer, Sydney Dejno, Jacob Jenneman, and Nicholas Macik, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded in death by: her daughter, Jodie Krizan, her parents, and other family members.
A memorial service will be held for Sandra on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, at 2:00 PM with Pastor Dale Lunderville officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for Sandy’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
