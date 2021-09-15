Sandra Kay Gilbertson, age 60, died Friday, September 10 at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, WI with the her fiancé and love of her life, John Tatman, at her side.
Sandi was born July 27, 1961 in Eau Claire, WI to Donald and Harriet (Nordstrom) Gilbertson. Sandi was a high school graduate, who like many in the Strum, WI area, spent the better part of her life in agriculture, particularly the dairy industry. Growing up on her father’s farm she had a passion for animals, her cows (that she never struck), her many dogs, the wild fauna, and even a downed robin that she nursed to health who became a pet, often perching on her shoulder as she went about her daily chores.
Sandra loved to bake, including on one Christmas when she made a gingerbread house so large it came with its own electrical lighting inside. Sandi was an excellent amateur artist. She loved to paint what she knew best, from her dad upon a tractor to her sister’s pet donkey. When she was younger, she worked at Svoma Dentistry in both Strum and Eau Claire, where she would build dentures, plates and partials.
She was a die-hard Packers fan, even after moving to Texas, where she met and became engaged to John before both returning to their dream-home in Wisconsin. Most importantly, Sandra will be remembered as a true friend to life-long companion like Emily and Tammy. She had a huge heart full of time for others and was generous to a fault. She will truly be missed and never ever forgotten.
Surviving Sandra are her fiancé, John Tatman; her parents, Don and Harriet; her sisters, Sonja (Jeff) Gilbertson and Lisa Crouse; and her five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
A Memorial Service for Sandra will be Saturday, September 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Strum. Pastor Valerian Ahles will officiate. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A luncheon will follow the services at the church for more sharing of memories.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 S. Seventh Street in Osseo is serving the family.
