Sandra Lee Bush Gravunder, age 78, formerly of Eau Claire, ended her journey in this lifetime on Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, surrounded by loved ones.
Sandy was born in Bellefontaine, OH, on July 22, 1944, to the late Edward “Perry” and Carol Juanita (Snyder) Bush. She lived in Pleasant Lake, IN, Dayton, OH, Conrath, Bloomer, and Eau Claire, WI, and ended up living in Abbotsford, WI.
In 1969, Sandy graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in business and earned a Master’s degree in Business Technology. For 32 years she taught at CVTC in Eau Claire, retiring in 2000 to care for her significant other, Arthur W. Schmidt. She enjoyed her students.
Sandy always loved her animal pets and treated them like family. A special dog was a papillon named Spirit, given to her by a friend who passed. Spirit became a therapy dog who loved her work at Sacred Heart Hospital where her spirit lives on. Sandy had one horse in her lifetime, Cheyenne, who she did a lot of ground work with and developed a special relationship with.
Moving to Abbotsford let her be closer to family. Part of that family included a special great-grandson, Jaxton Darwin Boushon, whom she was always happy to be with.
Sewing became a major hobby in retirement, which included involvement in the American Sewing Guild, where she met and interacted with members. These members, too many to name, became great friends.
Sandy is survived by her daughter, Joy (Bill) Klimpke; son, Alex (Renee) Gravunder; grandchildren, Lucas Wamhoff (Carrie Rosenthal) and Baily Gravunder; great-grandson, Jaxton Boushon; brother, William Edwin (Louann) Bush; sisters, Susan Roberta Tylee and Rebecca (Jerry) Ebert; special friend and caregiver, Zach; her devoted dachshund, Adeline; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlyn Gravunder; significant other, Arthur Schmidt; her parents; and brother-in-law, Michael Tylee.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their care.
Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, with Reverend Tom Westcott officiating. Visitation will from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.