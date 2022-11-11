Sandra Lee Bush Gravunder, age 78, formerly of Eau Claire, ended her journey in this lifetime on Monday, November 7, 2022, at her home in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, surrounded by loved ones.

Sandy was born in Bellefontaine, OH, on July 22, 1944, to the late Edward “Perry” and Carol Juanita (Snyder) Bush. She lived in Pleasant Lake, IN, Dayton, OH, Conrath, Bloomer, and Eau Claire, WI, and ended up living in Abbotsford, WI.

