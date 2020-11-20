Sandra J. Heineman, age 77, of Eau Claire, went to be with her lord and Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020. Thank you, Jesus, for taking her peacefully!
Sandy was born on December 11, 1942 to the late Fredrick “Bill” and Bette Mae (Newcomb) Bunch in Eau Claire. She worked in the healthcare industry for many years. Caring for others was her passion and she was great at it! She also worked for the City of Eau Claire public works and was one of the first woman to be on the streets department; she was pretty proud of that! They loved having her along and the homemade goodies she would bring for them all to enjoy. She was a hardworking, kind, loving, caring, passionate and full of spunk lady!
At Christmas, she volunteered as an elf for a group home and the residents absolutely adored her. She loved music and sang in numerous bands, which is probably why her hip hurt (from the tambourine). Sandy also enjoyed traveling, campfires, four wheeling, waterskiing (even during chemotherapy), baking, cooking, hitting garage sales, and just going for rides in the country. But most of all, she enjoyed being with family.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Bullard (Christel Sands) of Stanley and Rodney Bullard of Eau Claire; daughter, Connie Sonnentag (Zach Borowski) of Stanley; grandchildren, Garrett, Dallas, and Michael Sonnentag, Michael John Bullard, Stephanie Vang, and Justine Carey; many great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Bernard) Falkner of Chippewa Falls and Connie (Daniel) Colbert of Eau Claire; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and dear friends that she thought of as family.
Sandy was preceded in death by her sons, Gary and Barry Bullard; and son-in-law, Dean "Beep” Sonnentag.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. A public service will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But please also send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Sandy. You may forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).