Sandra J. Helland, age 79, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at her daughter’s home in the care of her children and Heartland Hospice. Sandy was born to William and Ouida Bartle on August 16, 1942 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Sandy went to Sam Davey Elementary School and at seven years old, while attending Sunday school at Bethesda Lutheran Church, she met a five-year-old girl by the name of Diane. They continued a friendship through the years and ended up marrying cousins, who were best friends. They ended up having a lifelong friendship of 72 years and referred to her as the sister she never had. They had many stories of packing up the kids into the back of the station wagon to go out on crazy adventures that their husbands came up with. They often wondered what was crazier, the adventures or their husbands. Sandy graduated from Memorial High School on June 3, 1960.
She married Clarence Helland on February 11, 1961 at Plymouth Congregational Church in Eau Claire. They went on to have five children, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She had one brother, Terry Bartle, and gained several “brothers and sisters” through marriage. Sandy was a stay-at-home wife and mother, who also did in-home daycare for several years and loved and cared for those children as if they were her own.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Rhonda) Helland, Randy (Raechel) Helland, Cindy (Jim) Belden, Kris Helland (Kenny) and Brent (Alicia) Helland; grandchildren, Ricky (Kelsey) Helland, Chase Brown, Shayla and Bailey Helland, James (Steph) Schoettle, Brittany and Alisha Mateski, Brandon Winger, Briana Borgenheimer, Breckelle Bathke, Brayton Shellberger, Bralynn Andersen and Mitchell and Wesley Helland; great-grandchildren, Tatyanna, Kennedy, Hayden, Ryker, Zayden, Alissia, Bracken, Trent, Madalyn and Warren; brother, Terry Bartle, his two children Christopher (Michelle) Bartle and Stephaine (Jim) Moore and their children; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Sandy was a kind, loving and patient wife, mother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. It is now time to go find your dance partner.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 9 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Eau Claire.
