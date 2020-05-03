Sandra “Sandi” J. Hoeft, age 77, of Eau Claire passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Sandi was born on October 23, 1942 to the late Willis and Elaine (Alf) Olson in Menomonie, WI. She grew up on the family farm in Colfax, WI with her siblings Connie, Patti and Kenny. She graduated from Colfax High School.
After graduation she moved to St. Paul and worked at Univac. It was there that she met her beloved husband, Manny. On October 5, 1963 she married Manville A. Hoeft in Menomonie. Together, they shared 56 years of marriage. Soon after their wedding they moved to White Bear Lake, MN. There they built a home and started their family. They grew close with their neighbors who became lifelong friends. After a few years, Sandi and her family moved back to the Chippewa Valley settling in Elk Mound, WI.
Sandi’s talent for crafting a homemade meal was undeniable, and her kitchen was the heart and lifeblood of her home. She knew that food had the power to bring people together, and you would often find her family and friends gathered at her table.
Her biggest, and best, accomplishment was raising four children. Each of them unique, intelligent, caring, and loyal – the perfect recipe for leaving a legacy of the kind of people our world needs more of.
Perhaps her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow. She reserved her brightest smiles for them. She never missed a game or school performance and was always supplying them with their favorite sweet treats.
Sandi cherished her friendships deeply and looked forward to a ritual monthly gathering of cards and conversation where the friends would reminisce over memories of raising their children and share (with great pride) photos of their grandchildren.
Sandi also enjoyed talking with her sisters, sewing, going to the casino, taking a yearly trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama, and camping trips in North Dakota.
We were lucky to call her wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Manville; children, Kimberlee (William) Thiede of Eau Claire, Kelley Hoeft of Hudson, Matthew Hoeft (fiancée Lindsey Hartley) of Elk Mound, and Joshua (Josie) Hoeft of Elk Mound; grandchildren, Krisha (Justin) Diers, Eric Thiede, Daniel Thiede, Lucas Miller, Aaron Zelenak, Will Zelenak, Brody Salzman, Blake Hoeft, Emma Hoeft, Sophie Hoeft, Levi Butler, and Abram Hoeft; great grandchildren, Brynlee and Asher Diers; sisters, Connie (Dan) Vradenburg and Patti (Michael Duffy) Lindlan; many nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
Sandi was preceded in death by brother, Kenneth Olson; father and mother-in-law, Arthur and Alice Hoeft; and niece, Leah Olson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Sandi to the charity or organization of the donor’s choice.
We encourage you to send a condolence to the family by visiting our obituaries at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. But also please send a card, note or letter and include a favorite memory or story of Sandi. Please forward it funeral home if you do not know the address the family (4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).