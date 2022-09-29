Sandra Kay Honadel, age 84, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 23rd, 2022.
Sandra was born March 9th, 1938, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, to Glen and Alta Knight. She grew up in Eau Claire and attended Eau Claire High School, going on to become a cook at UW-Eau Claire. Sandra married Wayne Hedlund and had six children. They later divorced. She then married Bruce Honadel in 1989 until his passing in 2018.
Sandra had a passion for her flower garden, shopping, traveling with her late husband, Bruce, and working crossword puzzles.
Sandra is survived by three of her six children, Darcy (Lisa) Hedlund of Pipestone, MN, Judy and David (Kellie) Hedlund of Eau Claire, WI; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Honadel; daughter, Jaimee Hedlund; sons, Tracy and Mark (Mic) Hedlund; parents; brothers, Dale, Gerald and Curly Knight; and sister, Shirley Scataboo.
Sandra requested a private burial ceremony that will take place on Oct 4th, 2022, at Lakeview Cemetery.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with family and friends at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
