Sandra Kay Honadel, age 84, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 23rd, 2022.

Sandra was born March 9th, 1938, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, to Glen and Alta Knight. She grew up in Eau Claire and attended Eau Claire High School, going on to become a cook at UW-Eau Claire. Sandra married Wayne Hedlund and had six children. They later divorced. She then married Bruce Honadel in 1989 until his passing in 2018.

