Sandra Marie Johnson
Passed away on November 2nd 2019 due to heart complications at age 69.
Born on October 27th 1950.
She was born in St. Paul, MN, and lived most of her life in Wisconsin. Her father’s occupation took her to many states including California, South Dakota and North Dakota.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at different establishments, primarily at the Dunn County Health Care Center for over 25 years. She was selfless, compassionate for others, she had a huge heart and touched many lives while caring for others within her profession and within her own family.
She is survived by her husband: Rodney Johnson of Colfax; mother: Rosmond Rothering of Eau Claire; children: Niki (Jim) Davis of Hudson, Jason (Elisha) Stone of New Auburn; grandchildren: Mackenzie, Jack, Emma, Abby (Joey), and Kaely; sister: Marsha (Jerry) Sneen of Eau Claire; brother: Kevin (Tina) Hampton of Eau Claire. Preceded in death by her father: Mack Hampton; brother: Collin Hampton; Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law: Ed and Gladys Johnson; Sister-in-laws: Carol (Alan) Smith, Eunice (Jay) Peterson.
A celebration of life & memorial service will be held at the DAV Center/FoxHole Bar and Banquet Center on November 29th at 12:00 PM located at E4710 Cty Rd BB Menomonie, WI 54751.