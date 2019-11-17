Sandra Johnson

Sandra Marie Johnson, age 69, of Colfax passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 due to heart complications at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
She was born October 27, 1950 to John Corrigan and Rosmond Teela in St. Paul, MN, and lived most of her life in Wisconsin. Her father’s occupation took her to many states including California, South Dakota and North Dakota. Sandra worked as a Registered Nurse at different establishments, primarily at the Dunn County Health Care Center for over 25 years. She was selfless, compassionate for others, she had a huge heart and touched many lives while caring for others within her profession and within her own family.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Rodney Johnson of Colfax; mother, Rosmond Rothering of Eau Claire; children, Niki (Jim) Davis of Hudson and Jason (Elisha) Stone of New Auburn; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jack, Emma, Abby (Joey), and Kaely; great grandson, Walter; sister, Marsha (Jerry) Sneen of Eau Claire; brother, Kevin (Tina) Hampton of Eau Claire; half-sister, Kelly (Bill) Lamont; brother-in-law, Alan Smith; many other relatives and friends.
Sandra was preceded in death by her fathers, John Corrigan and Mack Hampton; brother, Collin Hampton; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Gladys Johnson; sisters and brother-in-law, Carol Smith and Eunice (Jay) Peterson and half-brother, Brian Corrigan.
A celebration of life & memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the DAV Center/FoxHole Bar and Banquet Center E4710 County Rd BB Menomonie, WI 54751.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory in Eau Claire is serving the family.