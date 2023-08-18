Johnson, Sandra photo.jpeg

Sandra “Sandy” Annette Johnson, 72, of Altoona, WI passed away peacefully at her home on August 14th, with her family by her side.

Sandy was born January 9th, 1951, to Maynard and Virginia (Johnson) Dittner at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

