Sandra E. Koss, age 53 of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 4, 2022. Sandy was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 29, 1968 to Karl and MaryAnn Koss.
She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in the spring of 1987 and made the decision to serve her country by enlisting in the United States Army. She received an honorable discharge in 1989. She then attended West Georgia College, in Carrollton, GA, and obtained her degree in nursing. She then enlisted in the United States Navy in May of 1996. Sandy worked as an RN in Washington State and Guam; she was honorably discharged as a lieutenant in September of 2004. In her spare time, while in the Navy, she started a picture framing business. It combined her love of art and photography, with her love of working with wood.
Sandy continued as an RN in Minnesota, moving back to Chippewa Falls in 2014. She transitioned her career and worked for Cardinal Glass until an injury forced her to retire. She then turned her attentions to volunteering, and volunteered at Bethesda Thrift Store.
Sandy’s favorite color was purple. She could never pass up a deal, especially on old solid wood pieces of furniture or school supplies. She had a knack for fixing things, she could repair almost anything with the help of YouTube. She loved being outdoors, whether that was hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, or gardening.
She is survived by her siblings: Ronald (Mary), Kari Aubart, Kenneth, Daniel (Wendy) and David; nieces and nephews: Laura Kate (Augustine) Martinez, Andrew James, Courtney (Richard) Fakler, Ashley Aubart (Darren Mertens), Kelsey (Herbert) Hanson, Alexander (Carolyn), Mariah, Hayden (Zoey), Dominik, Tabitha, Samantha “Sami” and Karlee. She is further survived by many other members of extended family and friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents Karl and MaryAnn Koss and a sister in infancy, Diane.
A celebration of life will be held on June 24, 2022. Burial of cremains will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, WI, with full military honors.