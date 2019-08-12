Sandra Mittlestadt

Sandra Carol Mittlestadt, 73, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home after an eight month battle with cancer.
Sandy was born August 9, 1946, in Eau Claire, the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Thompson, and grew up on the lower north side. She held several jobs during her career but enjoyed bartending and waitressing the most. She married her husband, Graham, 40 years ago and they enjoyed traveling the world for the past several years, visiting over 30 countries.
She is survived by her husband, Graham; her children, Athena Mittlestadt, Anthony (Staci) Crotteau, Timothy (Nicole) Crotteau, Saprena (Jason) Kurvers; two stepdaughters, Julie (Jason) Endres and Linda (John) Troyer; plus 17 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was extremely proud of every one of them.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy Thompson; her parents-in-law, George and Phyllis Mittlestadt; and her daughter-in-law, Kelly.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall Street in Eau Claire and presided over by the Reverend Jeff Carlson and Reverend Tim Heuple. Christian burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Friends may visit from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday evening and from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church on Wednesday. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.