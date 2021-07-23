Sandra Jean Modl, 57, of Chippewa Falls, WI was peacefully called home to the Lord with family by her side Saturday, July 17th, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born December 7th, 1963 in Eau Claire, WI. She was the oldest child to Billy & Libby Johnson. She spent many of her childhood years in Wausau, WI.
In 1986, Sandra met Thomas Modl at the Rail Haven in Altoona, WI where Sandra enjoyed dancing and listening to music. Thomas and Sandra were married July 17th, 1989 and were blessed with 5 children.
Sandra was an adventurous traveler who found beauty in everything around her. She loved camping, boating, swimming, and taking walks with her sister, Linda. She was a very talented writer and accomplished many poems and songs. She wrote from her heart. She loved reading and owned a large book collection. Sandra’s passion was gardening. She took pride in her gardens. She dedicated a lot of hard work and love into making her yard beautiful. She enjoyed wildlife, dancing, music, and nurturing everyone around her, even while battling cancer. She took such great care of everyone around her; always putting others first. She had one of the biggest hearts.
Sandra’s dream of visiting New York was made possible by her sister and brother in law, Julie and John Wollenburg.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 32 years, Thomas Modl; five children: Jaydon Modl, Kristine (Jeremy) Thompson, Brittany Modl (Paul Schultz), and Julie Modl, all of Chippewa Falls, and Brianne Modl (Tony Banchand) of Chetek, WI; her mother Libby Johnson; brother Bill Johnson of Eau Claire; sister Linda (Steven) Haas of Brackett; brother Timothy (Jenne) Johnson of Red Wing, MN; 9 grandchildren: Justice, Ayanna, Kamrin, Jayden, Jase, Cortland, Bennett, Amelia, and Boston; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Billy Johnson; son Jaime; mother-in-law Phyllis Modl; father-in-law Eugene Modl; brother-in-law Wally Schaffenberger; and uncle Dale Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Terry Modl officiating. Visitation will take place from 11 am until the time of service at the Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery following the service.
A special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Sandra’s daughter Brittany, and son-in-law Paul for taking such good care of her.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.