Sandra “Sandy” Nyseth, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9th, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse, WI.

Mom was born on March 20, 1940, in Eau Claire, WI, to the late Albert Clark and Florence (Shoemaker) Johnson. She attended Altoona High School, where she met the love of her life, David Leroy Nyseth, and was united in marriage in August of 1957 at the age of 17. Mom was a caregiver at the age of 15, when she was pulled out of high school to help care for her siblings at home, and later continued to be a caregiver through her adulthood taking them into her own home at their time of need. It’s not surprising that through her lifetime she had such a loving and caring soul for animals, as to take in helpless fur babies and nurture them back to health. Mom loved long rides in the country and camping when we were little. As her kids grew and moved out of the house she continued with the love of country rides, gardening, collecting glassware and jewelry and going to flea markets and thrift sales with dad, until he passed away in February of 2000. Mom was also a wonderful cook with all her homemade meals and also had amazing baking skills, loved sewing, knitting and volunteering her time at the local nursing homes. Together Dad and Mom raised 5 children.

