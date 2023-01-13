Sandra “Sandy” Nyseth, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, January 9th, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse, WI.
Mom was born on March 20, 1940, in Eau Claire, WI, to the late Albert Clark and Florence (Shoemaker) Johnson. She attended Altoona High School, where she met the love of her life, David Leroy Nyseth, and was united in marriage in August of 1957 at the age of 17. Mom was a caregiver at the age of 15, when she was pulled out of high school to help care for her siblings at home, and later continued to be a caregiver through her adulthood taking them into her own home at their time of need. It’s not surprising that through her lifetime she had such a loving and caring soul for animals, as to take in helpless fur babies and nurture them back to health. Mom loved long rides in the country and camping when we were little. As her kids grew and moved out of the house she continued with the love of country rides, gardening, collecting glassware and jewelry and going to flea markets and thrift sales with dad, until he passed away in February of 2000. Mom was also a wonderful cook with all her homemade meals and also had amazing baking skills, loved sewing, knitting and volunteering her time at the local nursing homes. Together Dad and Mom raised 5 children.
She is survived by Scott Lee Nyseth (Brenda), Debra Sue Wagner (Dennis), Larry James Nyseth (Karen), David Barry Nyseth (Mindy) and Sherry Lynn Frank (Duane); and was blessed to have 13 grandchildren: April Chaffee, Scott Nyseth Jr., Joshua Wagner, Amanda Wagner, Candra Reider, Cameron Nyseth, Jenna Gosbin, Jeremy Gosbin, Jacob Holmberg, Abigail Nyseth, Thane Nyseth, Kylie and Tess Frank; along with 12 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Barden (Gary), Ann McKay (Michael), Diana Harris (Mickey); and brother, Steve Otto.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Larry Johnson; sister, Patricia Burns (Chuck); daughter-in-law, Carol Nyseth; and grandchild, Kasey Nyseth.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers of Mayo Hospital, La Crosse, for taking care of her. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 21, at 2:00 p.m. at Birch Street Baptist Church: 3120 Birch Street, Eau Claire, WI, with interment following at Rest Haven Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
