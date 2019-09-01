Sandra Olson

Sandra Ann Olson, 57, of La Crescent, Minn. died on Aug. 29 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse from metastatic kidney cancer.
Sandy was born Dec. 10, 1961 to Daniel Joseph and Arlene Rose (Boguslawske) Stein at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Milwaukee. She was the youngest of five children, moved from Milwaukee to Eau Claire in 1968 and graduated from Eau Claire North High School in 1979.
She married Dusty Warner and to this union sons, Reilly and Chase, were born.
She worked in sales, with her last position at KeHE Food Distributors.
Sandy enjoyed knitting, spending time with family and friends, traveling with husband Gary, especially to Wyoming, and being a bowling league cheerleader for her husband.
She is survived by her loving husband and best friend Gary Olson. Sons are Reilly (Keather) Warner, Exeland, Wis. and Chase (Brook) Warner; granddaughters are McKenna and Reilla, Eau Claire. Siblings are Michael (Karen) Stein, Menomonie; Patti Stein, Altoona; Jimmy (Carmon) Stein, Burgaw, N.C.; and Marty Stein, Eau Claire. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Per Sandy’s wishes, no formal service will be held.
Celebrations of life will be in La Crosse and Eau Claire at a later date.
The family is deeply thankful for the care received from her friend, Jane and husband, Paul, and the staff at Gundersen Health System.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent will be assisting the family, and online condolences can be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.