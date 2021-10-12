Sandra “Sandy” Potter, 69, of Chippewa Falls, died at home on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Sandy was born on December 19, 1951, in Eau Claire, WI, to Clarence and Loretta (Bergerson) Patrow. She graduated from Memorial High School with the class of 1970.
Sandy worked as a CNA for over 45 years. Her most recent employment was HSHS Sacred Heart for 17 years. She took great pride in her work and caring for her patients. She loved baking, going to craft shows, especially the annual Cranberry Fest in Warrens. Sandy loved going shopping and spending time with her daughters, family and her two dogs and granddogs. She was always hard working and took much pride in owning her own home, keeping it immaculate, inside, and out. Sandy loved to laugh and joke around. She was extremely friendly with neighbors and always welcomed her friends. Her dogs were very dear to her, she enjoyed walking them and going to Irvine Park. She also enjoyed taking her dogs to the Chippewa Falls pool every year for the end of the summer Labor Day dog swim.
Sandy is survived by her daughters, Toni (Joe) Makovsky, of Ladysmith and Tammy (Mark) Gilles of Cadott; granddaughter, Jordan Gilles; sisters, Jean (Steve) Stafford, of Altoona and Patricia (Bill) Erickson, of Tomahawk; brother, Steven (Sandy) Patrow, of Elk Mound; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Loretta Patrow.
The Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Gregory Stenzel will be officiating. The interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
