Sandra Kay “Sandi” Quarberg, age 74, of Mondovi, formerly of Sevierville, TN passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at her home.

She was born on February 2, 1949, in Eau Claire and was the daughter of Fred and Sylvia (Schmidt) Martin.

