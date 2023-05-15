Sandy picture.jpg

Sandra L. “Sandy” Sagstetter passed on May 7, 2023 in her sleep at Clark County Rehabilitation Center in Owen, Wisconsin.

Sandy was born on February 9, 1949 on the home farm in Elmwood, Wisconsin. She Lived in Eau Galle, Wisconsin most of her life. She attended St. Henry’s grade school in Eau Galle and graduated from Durand High School in 1968 in Durand Wisconsin. She held a two year degree from Chippewa Valley Technical College — Office Assistant.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Sagstetter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you